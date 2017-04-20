Cullercoats pub to undergo £150k refurbishment

A pub is set to get a fresh new look – inside, outside and on the menu.

The Border Terrier, on Marden Estate in Cullercoats, is to get a £150,000 refurbishment by Admiral Taverns.

The pub is run by business partners Donna Melia and Denise Owens, who took over in November last year.

The £150,000 investment will fund a complete internal and external refurbishment, including an eye-catching outside drinking area.

And once complete, The Border Terrier will launch a new food menu which will serve traditional pub food as well as a hearty Sunday roast.

Donna said: “We are excited for the transformation to get under way.

“The refurb will give this much-loved community pub a modern look to ensure it continues to thrive and serve the local residents of the Marden Estate.”

Steve Birkett, business development manager for North Shields at Admiral Taverns, said: “In Donna and Denise, we have found two dedicated business partners who have a clear vision for the Border Terrier and are determined to establish this pub firmly at the heart of the local community.

“The supported tied model is an excellent route to running your own hospitality business in your local area and we work closely with our licensees to help them realise their vision for their pub.”

The Border Terrier will close on May 3, for the refurbishment.

And the popular pub is set to re-open in time for Whitsun bank holiday weekend at the end of May.