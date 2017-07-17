Cullercoats spa centre to appear on TV show

A Cullercoats-based wellbeing centre is to feature on national television.

Cloud 9 Wellbeing, in Farringdon Road, will appear on the new ITVBe beauty series Spa Wars, which pitches three rival salon owners against each other to see whose treatments offer the best value for money.

Crews spent a week filming at the centre and two other businesses across the North East ahead of the episode airing on July 26, at 8pm.

Each episode in the series sees three local beauticians take it turns to visit each other’s salons before deciding on how much they are willing to pay for their treatments.

At the end of all three visits, the salon that has been paid the highest percentage of their total bill is crowned that week’s Spa Wars winner, revealed by a surprise celebrity guest.

Susan Brown and Rachel Robson, owners of Cloud 9 Wellbeing, said: “We were delighted to take part in the first Spa Wars series, thoroughly appreciating the experience, sharing our philosophy for love and positivity and our holistic ethos with the other salon owners who visited us.”

Opened in 2016, Rachel and Susan have created an old school community vibe within a positive and friendly environment.

Open to all, young and old the centre provides a wide range of holistic treatments including massage, meditation, reiki, yoga, community classes and events, as well as mindfulness and spiritual development with Susan.

For more visit www.cloud9wellbeing.co.uk