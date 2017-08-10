CULTURE: The brave new world?

Great to see La Riviera opening, another highly individual venue, as part of Cullercoats’ new café culture.

The village in recent years has created a special atmosphere all of its own.

Hang on though – isn’t Whitley Bay entering a brave new world too? Ah yes, there on the seafront is a brand new – erm – Premier Inn and – gulp – a Beefeater, plus the eternal seafront closures.

Ah well.

Peter Mortimer

Cullercoats