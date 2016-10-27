Curry house wins top national award

A popular restaurant has been named among the best curry houses in the country.

Shikara Indian Cuisine, in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, was one of 11 curry restaurants to receive official recognition for being the best curry restaurants in the 2016 Curry Life Awards, organised by Curry Life Magazine.

Managing partner Azad Miah and chef patron Shohid Ahmed received their accolade at the glittering awards ceremony in London.

Mr Miah said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised by the industry as the best in North Tyneside and the award is for everyone who works at the restaurant. It’s a team effort and we had a great night out in London.

“The award will inspire us to keep improving and I’d also like to thank all our customers for their help putting us on the map.”

This year awards ceremony recognised the best 11 curry restaurants and 24 best curry chefs in the UK.

Guest of honour, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, Secretary of State for International Development, said: “Curry Life Magazine’s annual awards ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate the enormous talent that is on display around the country and the success of the Great British Curry.

“My congratulations to all the deserving winners.”

Curry Life Awards regular sponsor, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder chairman of Cobra Beer, said: “There is no doubt that curry is the nation’s favourite food and behind the great tastes of curry, are great craftsmen.

“Those chefs and restaurants have been awarded by Curry Life, deserves to be congratulated for their hard work and achievements.”

Syed Belal Ahmed, event organiser and editor of Curry Life magazine, said: “Indian food has improved dramatically during the past 20 years to the extent that we are now seeing Michelin stars being awarded.”

“That’s a wonderful achievement and we want our chefs to keep raising the bar because the curry made in this country is unique and has developed independently of its birthplace on the Indian subcontinent.”