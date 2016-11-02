Customers at heart of jobs boost

Openreach, BT’s local network business, has announced it has completed another major recruitment drive in the North East in order to improve customer service across the region.

The latest recruitment has included the hiring of more than 40 engineers and five apprentices to help install new lines and fix faults more quickly.

Towns and cities where the latest Openreach recruits are based include Wallsend, Hexham, Berwick, Durham, Blyth, South Shields, Kenton and Low Fell.

A significant number of the jobs have been taken up by ex-service men and women – continuing the company’s long-standing relationship with personnel from UK Armed Forces.

Farooq Hakim, BT regional director for the North East, said: “This latest recruitment represents another major investment by BT in the North East.”