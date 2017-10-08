Dance teacher on shortlist for award

A Whitley Bay dance teacher has been shortlisted for a prestigious business award.

Jo-Anne Torre, owner and principal teacher at Decote Dance & Decote Diggers is a finalist in the WIN North East Business Woman of the Year Awards.

The awards recognises and promotes the achievements of women in business and Jo-Anne has made it to the final three of two categories, Best Creative Business and Best Small Business.

Jo-Anne began running Decote Dance from Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre in 2008 and the business has grown from a single dance class to the community-focused school it is today, with more than 400 children attending classes each week.

She said: “At Decote Dance we provide a rich array of opportunities in an inclusive, non-competitive environment to develop children’s confidence, self-esteem, fitness and social skills. We aspire to be the Pineapple Dance Studios of the North East, making dance accessible to all.”

Even if she doesn’t win the award, she admits: “Just a little fist-pump would be nice!”

Sarah Dean, a customer and colleague at Decote Dance, said: “Jo-Anne is an amazing, creative and inspirational woman who deserves recognition for her achievements.”

Winners will be announced at a glamorous awards dinner on October 27.