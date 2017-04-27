Dave gets peaky for aid charity

A Tynemouth man will be walking and scrambling his way up and down Alfred Wainwright’s 214 peaks in the Lake District to raise money for the international development charity WaterAid.

Dave Whiteley, 65, will be taking on an estimated 500 miles and 131,000 feet of ascent and will complete the final five Wainwright peaks on Saturday, June 10.

On that day, he’ll scramble his way across the peaks of Clough Head, Great Dodd, Watson’s Dodd, Stybarrow Dodd and Hart Side.

He will join more than 500 other people who are also putting on their walking boots for the WaterAid Mountain Challenge.

The teams have a shared goal of climbing all of the Wainwrights on the same day, reaching a combined altitude of just under 50,000 metres, almost 160 times the height of The Shard building in London.

Dave has been one of WaterAid’s most committed fund-raisers since he started supporting the charity in 1985.

He has helped raise millions of pounds by organising events and taking part in challenges such as climbing Kilimanjaro. To sponsor him, visit his JustGiving page.