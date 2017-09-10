David heads up borough’s business forum

North Tyneside Business Forum has a new chairman.

He is David Bavaird, a director of North Shields-based Engaging Pathways, who has worked in finance, logistics and project management for more than 20 years.

He has spent four years on the Forum’s management committee and is also chairman of North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

North Tyneside Business Forum brings together businesses across the borough. It acts as a link between North Tyneside Council,local businesses and chambers of trade.

David said: “The Forum plays a vital role in ensuring North Tyneside has a growing and sustainable business community, and that businesses can access opportunities to work together.

“I look forward to working with members to help them grow their businesses and, in turn, the economy of North Tyneside.”

Paul Buie, head of business and economic development for North Tyneside Council, said: “The North Tyneside Business Forum is an essential organisation for drivingforward business growth and economic prosperity in North Tyneside. David has the experience, knowledge and passion to deliver its dynamic vision and I am very pleased to welcome him aboard as chair.”

North Tyneside Business Forum has more than 800 active members and hosts a regular programme of information events and networking opportunities.

It also provides signposting to a range of support services for businesses looking to grow their enterprises.

The next Business Forum information and networking event is the North Tyneside Business Exhibition on Wednesday, October 18, from 4pm to 7pm at TyneMet College.

The focus of the event is finding finance and support for business and will feature speakers from the Bank of England, Santander, Virgin Start Up and RSM.

For more information, visit www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk or call 0191 6436000.