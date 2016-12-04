Deawn’s delight at Lord Mayor’s Show spot

A Wallsend woman joined colleagues on a special float as part of the Lord Mayor’s Show parade in London.

Dawn Hudspith won her place at the show in recognition of her fund-raising efforts.

The Taybarns Metrocentre team member was chosen to represent the Premier Inn float in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The float was designed to highlight the charitable partnership between Premier Inn and the charity and featured artwork by children from the hospital.

Dawn was joined on the float by hospital patients, fund-raisers from Premier Inn and Dame Barbara Windsor. She said: “It was a real honour to be selected to be a part of the Premier Inn and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity float.”

“The day was really fun and everyone was in great spirits knowing that we were helping to raise awareness of such an amazing charity. I’m so pleased to have raised money for a really worthwhile cause.”

Premier Inn and Restaurants have raised their £7.5m target a year ahead of schedule and the money has gone towards the Premier Inn Clinical Building, a brand new, state-of-the-art centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Amit Aggarwal, from Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, said: “Great Ormond Street Hospital treats children from across the UK with some of the rarest and most complex conditions.

“The money raised by Premier Inn fundraisers like Dawn will help us make a real difference to patients and their families, and we were thrilled to see her recognised with a place in the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“We’d like to thank Dawn and the whole team at Metrocentre Taybarns for their incredible fundraising efforts.”

For more information about Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity go to www.gosh.org