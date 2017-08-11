Decade of hospice support brings in £50k

The Rotary Club in North Shields has swung past the £50,000 fund-raising mark after supporting St Oswald’s Hospice for the past 10 years.

The club has organised and held an annual golfing competition every summer for two decades, raising more than £100,000 for charities.

The most recent tournament, held in June, raised £5,000, meaning the club has now raised £53,848 for St Oswald’s over the last decade.

Peter Matthew, president of the Rotary Club from July 2016 to June 2017, said: “The tournament is always a fantastic event and this year was no different. We attracted an increased number of teams and enjoyed a brilliant day with the rain holding off.

“St Oswald’s provides a wonderful service to the region and is such a worthwhile charity which relies heavily on fund-raising and donations. St Oswald’s are a superb charity offering a first-class service and it’s a pleasure to support them.

“We’d like to say an enormous thank you to Tynemouth Golf Club for being so hospitable and allowing us to host our event at their venue, and to all of our sponsors who helped us to raise as much money as we did.

“Special thanks to the members of North Shields Inner Wheel who organised the raffle which raised more than £1,000.”

Natalie Santamera, community fund-raiser at St Oswald’s, said: “Their dedication to St Oswald’s over the past 10 years has been phenomenal and we’re truly grateful to the club for their loyalty and hard work over the years.”