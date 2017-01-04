Declan Donnelly turns out for Newcastle United against Whitley Bay

A famous Geordie TV personality turned out for his beloved Newcastle United in a celebrity friendly against Whitley Bay FC.

Declan Donnelly – one half of TV’s Ant and Dec – was joined by members of his family and Magpie coaches, including current Under 23s manager and United legend Peter Beardsley, for the match.

The specially arranged match saw them up against Whitley’s Reserves at the Newcastle United training ground in Benton last Thursday.

Donnelly scored for his side but Whitley won the 60 minute game 4-2 with Alan Ewart and Chris Brennan scoring for the Bay team.

The game was organised by Whitley Bay First Team manager Marc Nash, who was delighted to see his side come up against Donnelly and Peter Beardsley.