Dedication was remarkable

Last month at St Joseph’s R.C. Primary school in Chirton, the staff, pupils, parents and governors said goodbye to nursery teacher Miss Moira Lyons.

Miss Lyons started in the school in September 1972.

And in those 44 years of service she only had one day off.

This is all the more remarkable given that she lives in Northumberland, with every morning requiring a train journey and a Metro ride to work.

But whatever the weather and the state of public transport, Miss Lyons made it to school.

It is a remarkable witness of dedication.

In giving a few words at her farewell reception, I noted that in September 1972 the two number ‘1s’ at the start of the month were Rod Stewart’s You Wear It Well and Slade’s Mama Were Are All Crazy Now. From people’s reactions I sensed they thought both records were somehow relevant.

However, I guess the theme from the sit-com Friends, I’ll Be There For You, is the song that really does justice to the amazing 44-year commitment of Miss Lyons to the nursery children of St Joseph’s Primary School.