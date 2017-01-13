Delight at bar wins top award

Bosses at a popular bar in a cultural venue are celebrating a national award.

Beldons Ltd, who run the Café Bar at The Exchange in North Shields, have won Pub of the Season for the Autumn Season of 2016 from the Society of Preservation of Beer from the Wood (SPBW).

They focus on supporting and providing local ales for The Exchange.

The award will be presented at a free event being held at The Exchange on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Gerry Beldon, managing director of Beldons Ltd, said: “We are honoured to receive such a prestigious award.

“We always strive to deliver the best quality of local beer and this award recognises our commitment to providing world class beers and ales.

“You can definitely taste the difference between beers from wooden casks and those from kegs.”