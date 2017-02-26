Dementia art group to put on exhibition

An art group set up to support people with dementia is holding an exhibition of members’ work.

pARTners hold fortnightly meetings on Wednesdays at North Shields Methodist Church, on Hawkeys Lane, as part of Methodist Homes Live.

Local artists and enthusiasts give art support to those with dementia while there is also a carers’ group.

Now they are holding an exhibition at St John’s Methodist Church, Whitley Bay, on Monday, March 6, from 10.30am to noon; March 7, from 6.30pm to 8pm; March 9, from 10.30am to noon; and March 11, from 10.30am to noon.

Running alongside the exhibition are various workshops to suit all ages and abilities.

Val Farrar, one of the organisers, said: “Everyone involved in pARTners, members and volunteers, enjoy sharing their skills with each other and creating something which expresses their individuality.

“We hope that the exhibition will show visitors the great skills that pARTners members have and the joy that can be found in using those skills.”

For more on the exhibition, pARTners and workshops, contact North Shields Live at Home Scheme on (0191) 272 8368.