Demi Leigh’s close shave for trust

A brave student has shown her care with hair after shaving her head for charity.

Sixteen-year-old Demi Leigh Watson, of North Shields, decided to donate her long locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

The Newcastle Sixth Form College student was moved to go under the shaver to celebrate the news that her young niece Ruby is in remission from leukaemia.

Demi Leigh said: “The Little Princess Trust has been providing real hair wigs for young boys and girls who have lost their own hair because of cancer treatment since 2006.

“It does such brilliant work and I wanted to celebrate the fact that Ruby is in remission. Shaving my head and donating the hair seemed like a perfect way to support it.”

College principal Gerard Garvey said: “Everyone at Newcastle Sixth Form College is very proud of her.”