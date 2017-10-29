DEVELOPMENT: Heart gone out of town

I totally agree with Mrs Wade about South Shields, (News Guardian, September 28). It must certainly have spent its money wisely.

I have a leaflet saying ‘Put the heart back into Whitley Bay, work to start 2012, development complete 2014’.

We had lovely flower gardens at the bottom of Brook Street until someone decided to put a road through, which I believe was a waste of money. Now we have cars coming out of the Beefeater car park on to it.

To enhance the sea front more, there are plans to build eight houses on the only piece of greenfield we have left.

To me, the heart has gone out of Whitley Bay. I’ve lived here for over 60 years and have never seen it looking like it looks today.

Jean McGow

Whitley Bay