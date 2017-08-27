DFDS sponsors this year’s North Shields FC away kit

Ferry operator DFDS was unveiled this week as the 2017-18 away-kit sponsor for North Shields Football Club.

The new kit, featuring the DFDS logo as part of the year-long sponsorship, was revealed at the club’s away match against Washington on Tuesday, August 22.

Alan Matthews, North Shields FC chairman, said: “North Shields and DFDS are the gateway from the Continent to the North of England and this sponsorship deal will help cement our already close ties with the company.

“The sponsorship deal we’ve announced today is just one example of the work we’re doing to develop the club by building even closer relationships with sponsors to support our growth.

“It’s a really exciting time, with a great core group of players retained from last year and some quality new signings joining the team.

“With the continuing development of the ground and the opening of the new clubhouse last season, we’re focusing on building stronger links with local businesses and getting more involved with local schools and clubs to encourage younger fans through our turnstiles.”

North Shields FC play in the fifth tier of English non-league football and finished third in EBAC Northern League Division 1 last season.

The side have made a seemingly cracking start to the season and were voted official EBAC Northern League Team of the Week after securing a draw against Shildon, who are hotly tipped to be title challengers this year, and a 5-0 drubbing of Bishop Auckland on Saturday.

Catherine Jowett, brand marketing manager at DFDS, said: “We’re delighted to have signed a new sponsorship deal with North Shields FC and to be featured on the team’s away kit.

“We recognise the importance of showing our support for our local community and it’s great to be involved with a club that has such a long and proud history.

“Every year we carry thousands of fans from Holland and Germany who come over to see our regional premier league clubs, so we know football is an important part of our customers’ lives and we’re delighted to be able to sponsor our home-town team.

“We hope our partnership will help make a real difference to the club’s future development.”