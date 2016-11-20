Digging in to help out at museum

Volunteers have been digging in to help a visitor attraction.

A team of 13 from McDonald’s at Silverlink Retail Park spent the day helping out at nearby Stephenson Railway Museum, in North Shields, to transform and tidy the garden.

Volunteers from McDonald's carry out work at Stephenson Railway Museum.

They carried out weeding, digging and moving heavy ballast from the traces as part of the McDonald’s Love Where You Live campaign.

Emma Vieira, acting franchisee, said: “As supporters of McDonald’s Love Where You Live initiative, we chose Stephenson Railway Museum as it was a business close to us where we felt we could make a positive impact.

“These events are not just about picking up litter or removing eyesores like graffiti. They are also about demonstrating the pride we take as a business in our restaurants and communities, and building positive relationships with local businesses.

“For us, being a good neighbour is a critical part of our business, and we’ll keep working hard to make a difference to local communities.

“It gave our team a sense of pride and was an enjoyable experience for all of us.”

Geoff Woodward, manager at Stephenson Railway Museum, said: “It has been fantastic to have the team of volunteers from McDonalds working on the garden areas at the museum. It has made a big difference and really improved the whole entrance area for our visitors.

“We’re building a great working relationship with the team at McDonalds and we are looking at regularly involving the volunteers on similar projects. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”

The team of volunteers will be visiting the museum again in November when they will be helping to decorate the venue in preparation for the Santa Specials – Stephenson Railway Museum’s annual festive Heritage train ride, involving entertainment and the chance to meet Santa.