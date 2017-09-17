Discuss issues with the Mayor

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor is inviting residents to come and talk to her about what’s important to them.

Norma Redfearn will be at The Forum Shopping Centre, Wallsend, with members of her cabinet, for the Elected Mayor Listens event, where people can raise any issues about North Tyneside Council or the borough as a whole.

The event, which takes place between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday, September 23, will be informal and no appointment is necessary.

The next Mayor Listens is at The Beacon Centre, North Shields, on Saturday, November 18.