Dishing out help to cookery club

A company has dished out a donation to help a local community cookery club.

TT2 Limited’s Tyne Tunnels Community Fund has donated £488 to the Grow to Cook Club, which operates at East Howdon Community Centre in Wallsend.

Grow to Cook, which has been running for 18 months, provides families with the skills and knowledge to grow, prepare and cook healthy, balanced meals from scratch.

The club is family oriented and aims to give children an interest in how food is prepared, while creating a fun environment in which to interact.

As part of the donation, the fund supplied Grow to Cook with electrical equipment for the kitchen, cooking utensils and other items, including children’s aprons and baking trays. These items are essential to the project’s continued success.

Stu Sutton, operations manager at TT2, said: “TT2 is delighted to support a great cause like the Grow to Cook project.

“It provides a positive activity for families to share together and it is exactly the type of cause we love to support.”

Leanne Brooks, leader of the Grow to Cook project, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank-you to the Tyne Tunnels Community Fund for its kind donation to the Grow to Cook project.

“Many families in the region struggle to make balanced meals on a budget.

“The skills they learn promote good physical and mental health and help them to understand where their food is coming from.”

“Our area is one of the most deprived areas in the North East, so we hope that the Grow to Cook will get the area some well-deserved, positive attention. The club is just one piece in the jigsaw. If it grows in popularity, it will only lead to positive things for our community.”

The Tyne Tunnels Community fund helps TT2 Limited achieve its aim to be a good neighbour to communities on both sides of the Tyne, as well as to those in its wider customer base.

The fund was established to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the second road tunnel, and strives to support local charitable and educational programmes across the region.

TT2 has a strong relationship with the neighbouring community centre, having supported previous fun days and attending its regular local business meetings.

East Howdon Community Centre welcomes volunteers and families who would like to join the Grow to Cook club. Contact Leanne Brooks on (0191) 262 3000 or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/easthowdon