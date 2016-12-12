Donations flood in for We, North Tyneside appeal

Generous residents have taken a community project to help the less fortunate to their hearts.

More than 2,000 items of food and over £600 has been raised in two weeks by We, North Tyneside – a grassroots campaign inspired by the film ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

The campaign – backed by more than 20 schools and organisations – was set up to support The Bay Foodbank in North Shields by local resident Emma Webster.

Much needed food donations are being gathered at agreed collection points across the borough and transported to the Foodbank, where demand is outstripping supply.

Kema Sikazwe, who plays street-smart China, the main character’s next door neighbour, made a financial donation and helped unpack bags of food.

He said: “Through I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach has provided a voice for people like China and it’s amazing to see direct action being taken on the back of the film. We, North Tyneside is already making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Emma Webster, who is assistant headteacher at Silverdale Primary and ARP, said: “I, Daniel Blake is a painful reminder of how quickly personal situations can change and how much help is needed within our own communities right now.

“The support from local schools and businesses has been incredible and I can’t thank them enough.”

The Bay Foodbank provides emergency food provision to individuals and families facing financial crisis.

More than 4,537 people have used the service already this year.

Jackie Dickinson is warehouse manager at The Bay Foodbank and also starred in the film.

She said: “We, North Tyneside is a very generous response to the issues we see every day.

“The film has raised awareness of the problem that many of our neighbours are facing and not only in so called deprived areas. From our experience, in every community there is a Daniel Blake.”

Anyone who would like to donate items of food in the run up to Christmas, collection points can be found at: Appletree Gardens Primary, Bailey Green Primary, Balliol Primary, Battle Hill Primary, Benton Dene Primary, Burradon Primary, Fordley Primary, Forest Hall Primary, Freeman Hospital, Ivy Road Primary, Marden Bridge Middle School, Preston Grange Primary, Rockliffe First School, Shiremoor Primary, Silverdale School and ARP, St Bernadette’s RC Primary, Stephenson Memorial Primary, West Moor Primary, and Whitehouse Primary.

People can also donate to the Bay Foodbank at The Bay Foodbank, The Barn, Meadow Well Way, Waterville Road, Meadow Well, North Shields, NE29 6BA.