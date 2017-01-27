Donations sought for book sale

Items are being sought for an annual fund-raising book sale.

Whitley Bay District Scouts have been holding the event in the town for more than 15 years, raising tens of thousands of pounds to support scouting in the Whitley Bay area.

The sale will take place from February 21 to 26, at the District Scout Headquarters, Quarry Centre, Broadway, Cullercoats, daily from 10am to 4pm, from 7pm to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday, and 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “We are again appealing for good quality second hand book, jigsaws, CDs and DVDs.

“The sale is one of the biggest book sales in the area and people travel from all over the North East to attend.”

Items can be dropped off at the Headquarters every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm then 7pm to 8.30pm. For more call (0191) 2523265.

The spokesman added: “The scouts have a team of adult supporters who work for six weeks prior to the sale sorting the fiction books by authors and the non-fiction into their categories.

“Last year’s sale raised over £5,000 for District funds and we would be delighted if we could raise the same amount this year.”

For anyone who can not deliver books to the drop-off point, the Scouts run a collection service, which is only available for people living in the Whitley Bay town area. To arrange a collection call the number above.