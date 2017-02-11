Donations still sought for annual book sale

An organisation is still looking for donations for a fundraising event.

Whitley Bay Scouts is appealing for good quality books, jigsaws, DVDs and CDs for their annual book sale – to be held at the District Scout Headquarters, Quarry Centre, Marden Park, Broadway, Cullercoats, from February 21, to February 26.

Items can be dropped off between 10am and 4pm Tuesday to Saturday; 11am to 3pm on Sundays; or 7pm to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday.

A spokesman for the Scout District said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has donated books so far but we are still able to receive more so that we can make it a bumper sale.

“This year, we have continued to have a drop-off day every Thursday where donations of books can be left between 2pm and 4pm and 7pm and 8.30pm.”

“This has proved very successful and will continue until the week of the sale.”

Anyone unable to drop off books can ring 0191 2523265 to arrange a suitable time to have them locally collected.