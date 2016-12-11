Double delight at innovation awards

A company supporting the offshore industry has been honoured at a national award.

Kinewell Energy’s revolutionary KLOC software was shortlisted at the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s international innovation awards.

After beating off more than 300 entries from 28 countries, the North Tyneside company was Highly Commended in the Power and Model Based Engineering categories.

The Kinewell Layout Optimisation of Cable (KLOC) software designs and optimises the geographic electrical connections that link offshore wind turbines to a substation with subsea cables, saving up to £30m per GW.

Although KLOC is based around offshore wind, it is transferrable to many other types of projects.

The judges praised the KLOC software.

They said: “The use of models in this application was clear and impactful. The multi-criteria optimisation of cable layout was particularly interesting.”

Managing director Andrew Jenkins travelled to London for the Awards Ceremony hosted by TV presenter Rob Bell and attended by more than 450 of the world’s best innovators.

He said: “It was an honour to be recognised for our world leading technological solution that will save vast sums of money in the development of large scale renewable energy.”

To celebrate Kinewell Energy’s success at the awards, Andrew also attended an event hosted by Newcastle University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Chris Brink.