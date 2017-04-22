Drama initiative seeks public votes in Palace visit

An online interactive drama series helping teaching young people about consequences as a date with Royalty.

TryLife is the only regional representative to reach the last 12 in the Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace initiative.

The team heads to London to pitch on April 25 – and is looking for support in the People’s Choice Awards.

Pitch@Palace was launched by Prince Andrew in 2014 to guide, help and connect entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses with potential supporters.

The Duke of York said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of the entrepreneurs in the Pitch@Palace 7.0 programme.

“I wish all those taking part in the People’s Choice Award and the final of Pitch 7.0, every success.”

TryLife has been developed in the North East by a team of social welfare and media professionals led by Wallsend-born Paul Irwin. It is similar to programmes like Skins but with one key difference – viewers can decide what happens next.

Its online dramas enable young people to experience situations they could realistically find themselves in.

Now its makers are asking for North East support in the Pitch@Palace People’s Choice Awards.

Paul said: “Pitch@Palace is an amazing initiative.

“As part of the process, all those shortlisted are placed into a People’s Choice competition. We know the North East gets behind its own and would ask everyone to please vote for TryLife via www.pitchatpalace.com/vote”

“All you have to do it submit your email address and the job’s done.”

TryLife’s Nicky Kaur added: “TryLife is worthy of your vote because it’s created by young people for young people and we engage with schools, colleges and universities to change the way people think and act on issues affecting all areas of their life.

“Right now there’s only two of us reaching millions of people and it would be amazing to be able to expand the core team and take our online dramas and supporting advice and resources to the next level.

“Any support you can give us is much appreciated. Vote TryLife and let’s bring this home for the region.”

To find out more about TryLife, visit www.TryLife.TV

For more information on Pitch@Palace visit http://thedukeofyork.org/initiatives/pitch-palace/