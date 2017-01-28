Drawing on apprenticeship to land job

A graphic design apprentice who won a host of senior staff awards has been rewarded with a permanent job.

Laura Gibson, from Kingston Park, is now a member of the graphic design team at ENGIE after being given a permanent role.

The 18-year-old spent 12 months working with North Tyneside Council’s partner organisation and trained on the job while studying for a Level 3 NVQ in art and design at Tyne Met College.

The youngster scooped awards for Employee of the Month and Employee of the Year, as well as a nomination at Tyne Met’s annual Student Awards for Apprentice of the Year.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am so happy for Laura because she really has dazzled everyone since she started with ENGIE.”

“She’s hardworking, down to earth, enthusiastic, and has an obvious creative talent that will be a big asset to the organisation and in her future career.

“The work she did for the council was exactly the right approach for our VE Day celebration.

“She is a lovely character and a great example to other young people who are striving to achieve that first big break in their careers. I wish her every success!”

Mike Hedges, ENGIE Regional Director, said: “ENGIE recognises the positive impact that apprentices have on a workplace and we are keen to promote the benefits of apprenticeships.

“We are committed to offering meaningful placements as part of our pledge to grow the company’s footprint in the local area, and I am delighted that Laura’s hard work, talent and enthusiasm in conjunction with support and mentoring from her colleagues has resulted in a permanent position with us.

“I look forward to watching her career progress over the coming years.”

Laura said: “I applied for an apprenticeship in graphic design as it was always something that had held a great interest and was an area which I hoped to pursue a career in.

“I wanted to have a more hands-on learning experience which is why I chose an apprenticeship as it allowed me to really know all about the job and possible day to day scenarios that I may not have otherwise learnt.

“From my time with ENGIE I have gained an extensive knowledge about graphic design with the help and support of my team who have mentored me along the way.

“I’ve been able to use different software, generate design ideas, and also meet up with clients and build professional, friendly relationships with them.”