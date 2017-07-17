Driver charged after man and dog injured in collison

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after his car hit a pedestrian early today.

The car was driving on Boyd Road, Wallsend, when it left the road and collided with a fence and the man at around 12.12am.

The 32-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries to his hand and back. A dog was also injured.

Police investigating the collision have charged a 25-year-old man with driving while unfit due to alcohol/drugs and one count of dangerous driving. He will appear before North Tyneside Magistrates on August 2.

Inquiries are on-going into the collision and anyone who was in the area around the time it happened, or who witnessed it, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0014 17/07/17, with any information.