Drumming up interest in Whitley Bay Carnival

Musicians are being sought to help drum up interest in a popular family event.

Organisers of Whitley Bay town carnival are looking for drummers to bring a carnival beat to the town and are holding weekly free sessions for people to learn.

Expert percussionist and Whitley Bay resident Nik Alevroyiannis – who has performed at the likes of Glastonbury Festival and Recife Carnival in Brazil – is holding weekly drumming sessions at 42nd Street.

Nik is hosting drumming sessions every Thursday from 6pm to 8pm from now until the carnival on Saturday, May 27.

The sessions are open to people of all ages and abilities, where they will learn all the skills needed to perform in this year’s carnival.

Nik has recently returned from training in Brazil, bringing back the distinctive carnival sounds which he is hoping to recreate as part of the Carnival parade.

Nik added: “I first began studying Brazilian percussion more than 20 years ago and instantly fell in love.

“The beauty of the carnival music to me is the joy that it invokes and the sense of community that is at its very core. While it can be very complex, it doesn’t take long to learn the basics and feel part of the group.

“Anyone interested should just come along on a Thursday evening and see just how much fun it is.”

The Whitley Bay Town Carnival takes place with a ball on Friday, May 26, and a parade and street celebration the following day.

It has once again been supported by Whitley Bay Big Local which has provided the funding to enable the event to take place.

However, organisers are continuing to seek donations and sponsorship to meet the cost of community sessions and professional performers.

Anyone interested in donating to the appeal can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitleybay-carnival.

To find out more about the drumming sessions or any of the community carnival activity contact calevroyianni@aol.com