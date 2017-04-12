Easter fun is proving a hit with families

Family fun is the order of the day at a busy shopping centre.

The Family Hub has returned to the Beacon Centre in North Shields for a series of fun days over the Easter holidays following the success of their events earlier this year.

There will be special guests, free taster sessions with limited numbers, face painting, activities, pop-up soft play, crafts, Easter egg hunt and more.

Activities got under way on Wednesday with another session taking place today (Thursday) from 10am to 4pm.

And two more days will take place next Thursday and Friday.

Event organisers Jill Santonastaso and Amanda Sherriff said: “We’ve been so pleased with how successful the opening day event has been.

“With so many free activities, there’s something for all ages, there’s even treats for the parents this time too.

“It’s great to see some familiar faces returning too.”

A Musical Monkeez Interactive Sensory Story & Music Session will open proceedings at 10am on April 20, following by Amanda Hartill with Kids Bee Happy Sand Art at 11am; Saturday Stage Schools Whitley Bay’s short performance of Oliver at noon; a paediatric first aid demonstration by Daisy First Aid Newcastle & S.Northumberland at 1pm, and a rockpool live show with sea creatures at 2pm.

On April 21, there will be a toddle and boogie intro to dance and movement walking at 10am, music and movement at 11am, sing and sign at noon, a baby and toddle group play session at 1pm, and The Children’s Activity Company Move With Peppa at 2pm.