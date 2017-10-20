Easy as pie for North Shields restaurant

A food establishment has proved it is easy as pie after winning a monthly accolade.

The Pie Shop, a specialist pie shop and restaurant in the heart of North Shields, has been named October’s North Tyneside Business of the Month.

Victoria Bones, of The Pie Shop in North Shields.

The business, owned by husband and wife team Stephen and Victoria Bones, only opened in March but has quickly gained a reputation for serving up a range of tasty, quality pies and flavoured mash.

Last month the 40-seater licensed café launched its own Geordie Pie Tea – a twist on the popular high tea – and is now attracting customers from all over the region.

Having successfully secured an alcohol licence, the enterprising duo are now combining their locally produced food with local craft ales and glasses of fizz.

Victoria said: “Dedicated pie cafes are hugely popular in London and the south east but are still quite a new concept here in our region.

“However, we were confident that if we served up quality pies and created a relaxing and sociable environment that there would be a market. Thankfully we were right and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received.”

She added: “Being named North Tyneside Business of the Month is the icing on the cake – or should I say the topping on the pie – for what has already been a busy and successful year for us.”

The Business of the Month campaign – organised by North Tyneside Council’s The Business Factory – throws a spotlight local businesses.

Any SME in North Tyneside can nominate themselves or somebody they know to be crowned Business of the Month; simply provide a reason why they think they should be selected and come along to the monthly business coffee morning held the first Friday of every month.

Nominations can be tweeted to The Business Factory using the #NTCBiz, posted on its Facebook page or emailed to info@businessfactorynt.co.uk