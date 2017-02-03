Eatery hoping to deliver a win at prestigious awards

A family-run eatery has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Elder and Wolf, in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, has been shortlisted in the British Kebab Awards – the first time the North East has been represented at the awards, held in London.

The establishment, open less than a year, has already became a firm favourite on the restaurant scene, scooping an award for being the most relaxed restaurant in the North East.

Tyree Waterston, part owner and manager, said: “Imagine if our humble little eatery on Whitley Road could bring home a national award as that would be absolutely incredible for Whitley Bay and would mean the world to us.

“We genuinely have a real passion for food and we cook everything we make in a huge real wood burning oven and the support from local people has been incredible.

“Our menu ranges from handmade rustic flatbreads, platters and pizza to our infamous posh kebabs and we are so proud to work with other local Whitley Bay businesses such as Tom Owens fruit suppliers and Nicholson’s.”

The awards, now in their fifth year, rely on public nominations.

To make your vote, go to www.britishkebabawards.co.uk and nominate Elder and Wolf for the Best Newcomer, Kebab House and Fine Dining.

Tyree said: “It’s a long shot but hopefully we can get a few more votes and be in with a shot of coming home with a medal.”

For more on the eatery visit https://elderandwolf.com