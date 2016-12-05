Eco students earn coveted award

Young eco-enthusiasts are celebrating after securing a coveted award for the third time.

Burradon Community Primary School has earned an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, making it officially one of the most sustainable schools in the country.

The children were awarded the nationally-acclaimed flag after working hard to improve the environment and make their school greener.

With help from staff, the school’s young eco team encouraged birds and different wildlife into their garden, grew their own fruit and vegetables, made their own plant pots and spent hours tidying up their woodland area.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment, told the school: “It is absolutely magnificent what you have been doing to make your school environment very eco-friendly.

“You encourage lots of different species of birds into the garden make your own compost and have grown lovely herbs, vegetables and fruit.

“Everyone works incredibly hard and I am very proud to be handing this flag over to you for the third consecutive time.”

He added: “The council is committed to reducing North Tyneside’s carbon footprint, but we can’t do it on our own, which is why it’s fantastic that our schools are keen to help.

“It is so important that future generations are aware of the impact their actions can have on the environment and pupils at Burradon have certainly demonstrated their understanding and thoroughly deserve this recognition.”

Headteacher Angela Hunter said: “I am absolutely delighted with this award which is yet another fantastic achievement for our wonderful school.

“As well as our ‘green’ credentials, our SAT results for Key Stage 2 are outstanding and we have been recognised as the top performing school in the borough for children who achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. In fact, progress of all children across our school is outstanding.

“I would also like to congratulate the current Year 7 children for their fantastic results and hard work. I must also thank all the parents and carers for the crucial role they play in helping and supporting their children.

“All of our children work exceptionally hard and they thoroughly deserve their truly amazing results and the much deserved national acclaim for their dedication to the environment.”