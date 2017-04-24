Education trust makes appointment on its board

A new appointment has been made to help shape education in North Tyneside.

Richard Carmichael, director of Capita’s partnership with North Tyneside Council, has joined the board of North Tyneside Learning Trust as an employer director.

He replaces Ian Richardson, regional director for Capita, who was previously in the role.

The Trust works with 20 formal Employer Partners from across the public, private and voluntary sectors to improve education and life chances for children and young people.

Richard said: “It’s a real privilege to be accepted onto the board of North Tyneside Learning Trust.

“The Trust is responsible for a lot of valuable work to help children in the borough reach their potential. I look forward to bringing my business experience to the Board.”

David Baldwin, trust chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Richard onto the Board. The contribution of private sector partners is incredibly valuable to our work and I am confident the Trust will benefit enormously from Richard’s commercial perspective, business acumen and passion for improving the education and life chances of children and young people.”