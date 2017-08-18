A-LEVELS: Kings Priory School, Tynemouth

There were plenty of smiles at Kings Priory School, Tynemouth, yesterday morning as pupils finally discovered their A-Level results.

Building on the success of last year, the school, which had a 96 per cent pass rate, saw a large number of pupils receiving A* and A grades, with more than 70 per cent attaining A* to C.

Katie Ramsay, who will now pursue a career in medicine at Cambridge University.

A-Level results in geography and chemistry in particular were outstanding.

One of the biggest success stories was Katie Ramsay, who will now pursue a career in medicine at Cambridge University after receiving an impressive four A*s.

Katie becomes the ninth pupil to receive an offer and fulfil a place at Oxford or Cambridge since Kings Priory School opened in September 2013.

She said: “I was just ecstatic when I found out I got into Cambridge this morning. I wasn’t expecting the results.”

Joe Oldham is reasding geography at Manchester University.

Other highlights included Jasmine Battersby (A* and two As) who will head to Durham University to study law and Emma Vincent (A* and two As) who is going to the University of Edinburgh to read mathematics.

Miles Brown, who was originally predicted three Bs, was ‘over the moon’ when he opened his results to see he had achieved an A* and two As.

He said: “When I opened the letter I just started crying and shaking. I was not expecting it at all. I am absolutely delighted.”

There was delight too for Elliot Macdonald (A* and two Bs), who will study biomedical science at the University of Edinburgh and for Joe Oldham (A and two Bs), who is headed to the University of Manchester to read geography.

Emma Vincent is going to the University of Edinburgh to read mathematics.

Overall the vast majority of pupils celebrated by accepting their first choice offer, as they head for places at universities across the country, including many prestigious Russell Group institutions.

Principal Philip Sanderson praised the achievements of all of the school’s A-Level pupils.

He said: “It was a pleasure to see so many young people accepting their first choice university and we are very pleased with the achievement of all of our pupils.

“There was a huge diversity of success with pupils headed for careers in medicine, philosophy, politics and economics, law and engineering.”

Jasmine Battersby got an A* and two As.

Other pupils will take up courses in a wide range of subject areas including criminology, accounting and finance, product design and sports science.

Mr Sanderson added: “Many congratulations to all our pupils and a sincere thank-you to staff and families for their continued support.”