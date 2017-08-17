Best ever A-Level results for North Tyneside

Students in North Tyneside are the toast of the borough, after achieving its best ever A-Level results.

Figures from Burnside Business and Enterprise College, Churchill Community College, George Stephenson High School, Longbenton Community College, Monkseaton High School, St Thomas More Academy, Seaton Burn Community College and Whitley Bay High School are the best academic and vocational results, compared to previous years.

Whitley Bay High School saw its best results, with 100 per cent of students passing.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “I’m delighted that we are once again able to celebrate outstanding results for our A-Level students. All of our staff and students have worked incredibly hard throughout the school year and it’s fantastic to see it all pay off. There have been some great success stories and some very happy faces today.

“I would like to wish all of our students the best of luck for the future. They certainly deserve it.”

At Longbenton High School, 97 per cent of students passed, with 41 per cent of grades between A* to B and 69 per cent between A* to C.

Headteacher Paul Quinn said: “Our students have worked incredibly hard, as their A-Level results demonstrate, and we are all immensely proud. I am also extremely proud of our wonderful and dedicated teachers, support staff, governors and parents who have helped to ensure these excellent grades have been achieved.

“A high proportion of those who applied for university have secured their places at universities including Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool. They will go on to study courses such as maths, physics, social work, business and history. I would like to wish all of our students the best of luck for the future.”

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “I’d like to say a huge well done to all the young people, their head teachers, teachers and governors whose hard work is being recognised today. They are a credit to their families, their schools and North Tyneside as a whole.

“I am indeed proud of our talented young people; I would like to take this opportunity to wish them the very best for the future, whether that is in further education or employment.”

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, added: “Congratulations to all the young people getting their A-Level results back today. They have all worked incredibly hard and it’s great to see their efforts rewarded through these fantastic results.

“Here in North Tyneside, we are renowned for our high education standards, with over 90 percent of our schools rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted.

“These results are yet another example of fantastic achievement by our young people and they should be incredibly proud.”