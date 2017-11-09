First schools book a place in literary support initiative

Two first schools have turned a new chapter in their support of children’s literacy.

Appletree Gardens in Monkseaton and Rockcliffe First School in Whitley Bay are the latest to earn the North Tyneside Inclusive Dyslexia Friendly Schools award.

The accolade, which is now held by eight schools in the borough, was designed by the North Tyneside Dyslexia Team, which comprises specialist teachers trained to assess and teach children who have specific difficulties with literacy skills.

Schools spend a year working towards the award and have to show a ‘whole school’ approach to supporting pupils with literacy, teaching reading and spelling systematically at all stages.

They also provide targeted support where needed, helping youngsters to transfer their skills back into the classroom, and ensure lessons and homework are accessible to all, while strengthening links with parents.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, who presented the awards, said: “I am delighted that two more schools in the borough have received this award.

“The North Tyneside Dyslexia Team does a lot of excellent work in helping children who struggle with literacy and it is really encouraging to see our schools embracing this important project.”

More schools are now working towards the award.