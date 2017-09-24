Jim enhances the learning experience

Students at Consett Academy and neighbouring schools will benefit from extra support their teachers will receive thanks to a Master Teacher from Whitley Bay.

Computing at School (CAS) Master Teachers are volunteers who are trained to help schools learn how best to teach the computing curriculum.

They deliver local, face-to-face, continuing professional development to both primary and secondary school teachers through workshops, seminars and training sessions, as well as provide support over the phone or via email.

Jim Green is head of technical and vocational and learning leader for computing at the academy where has been for nine years.

In his new role, the 32-year-old, originally from Wakefield, will support local teachers to deliver the computing curriculum which was introduced to schools in England in 2014.

Jim said: “The best person to support a teacher is another teacher. I decided to become a Master Teacher because I really love my subject. I enjoy making things happen and showing others what a computer can do. As a Master Teacher, I am there to be a champion of computing, to spread the word about how it can be taught and to enthuse people.

“I became a Master Teacher through our local regional centre at Newcastle University. It’s great – I get to meet lots of other teachers and see how they are embedding computer science in their schools.

“I also get to use their ideas and share mine with them.”

So far the programme has recruited and trained more than 500 Master Teachers.

Bill Mitchell, director of education at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, which runs the programme, said: “This is great news. Almost everything we do these days relies on computers so it’s vital that young people are taught the skills they need for the future.

“Our message to any computing teachers who might be looking for a bit of support – there is a Master Teacher nearby – so get in touch and find out how they can help.”

Jim said: “Teaching computing is important – it’s not just about programming, it’s about solving problems and making our lives better.

“Think about our lives now if Turing and others hadn’t invented the first computers. It’s all about creation and invention. The Internet of Things is here. Lots of small devices all doing small jobs, but form a massive system when put together.

“We need to equip our young people for the new world of work.”