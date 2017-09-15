Marden students raise the bar

A North Tyneside school has bucked the regional and national trend with its exam results.

Students at Marden High School, in North Shields, gained some of the best GCSE results in the country.

Headteacher Matt Snape said: “These results are a great testament to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful students and staff. We are immensely proud of them all.”

Ninety-four per cent of Marden students achieved the new 9-4 grades in English; 84 per cent in maths; 80 per cent in English and maths combined; 80 per cent got five A*-C grades, including English and maths; and 86 per cent got five A*-C grades.

Marden students’ achievements at gaining the new grade 9 far exceed the national figures: 8.8 per cent Marden students secured a grade 9 in English language (the national figure is 2.2 per cent); 11.3 per cent got a grade 9 in English literature (3.2 per cent nationally); and 5.6 per cent in maths (3.5 per cent nationally).

“While the exams this year have been designed to be more challenging, with a resultant dip in overall outcomes nationally and locally, the expertise and commitment of staff and the hard work and focus of students at Marden has meant that their results have been among the best in the country,” added Mr Snape.

“They have done very well and it is pleasing to see that outcomes for our students have continued to rise this year in spite of the standards bar being raised and GCSEs being designed to be more difficult.”

The majority of students achieved higher than their predicted grades and 21 per cent got a full grade higher in each of their subjects.