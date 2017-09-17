New nursery opens its doors

A new community child care facility has opened its doors in North Shields.

The Cedarwood Trust opened its new nursery within its recently-opened community centre on Avon Avenue, Meadow Well Estate.

The nursery adds to the existing range of services for parents and children already offered and provides a free, safe, secure and fun learning environment for children aged between two and four.

Open Monday to Friday, with morning and afternoon sessions, it is managed by a highly-experienced team of nursery specialists.

Phil McGrath, Cedarwood Trust chief executive, said: “Our focus has always been on the development of individuals of all ages, the nursery builds upon our fantastic work with children through projects such as Wor Bairns, Parents Plus and PlayLab and will be a key feature in our goal to reduce the inequalities faced by residents which lead to negative life chances.

“We want the best for our children and their futures. The nursery will ensure that our children have a great start to their education.”

Parents interested in registering their child for a free place at the nursery can contact nursery managers Helen Lydall and Julia Deakin at the Cedarwood Trust for more information on 0191 2590245.