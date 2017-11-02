Search

Tunnels operator sets children up for an Oriental adventure

Ron Henderson from TT2 and teacher Gemma Wynn with the children from Stephenson Memorial Primary School, who are heading off to China thanks to a TT2 donation.
Young North Tyneside pupils are set for the trip of a lifetime, and the Tyne Tunnels operator is helping to send them on their way.

TT2 Limited has donated £600 to Stephenson Memorial Primary School in Howdon to help fund an eight-day visit to China for 15 of its Year 6 pupils.

The children will embark on a trip to Hong Kong this month, before flying on to Shenzhen and meeting up with old friends at Yiqiang Primary School.

The schools have built up a relationship over the past three years and Stephenson pupils previously went to China in 2014. Last year some of the Chinese pupils paid a return visit to Wallsend.

During their trip the North Tyneside youngsters will visit the open-air museum of Chinese culture and take part in an adventure camp.

Tunnel manager Ron Henderson said: “TT2 is delighted to be able to support our local children.

“This trip will be a brilliant experience for all the pupils who are able to go, and we are glad that we can help to make that happen.”

Stephenson Memorial headteacher Emma Overton said: “The school wants to invest in the aspirations of the children of Howdon, and this trip will stay with them for a lifetime.”

The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund supports local charitable and educational programmes.