Tunnels operator sets children up for an Oriental adventure

Young North Tyneside pupils are set for the trip of a lifetime, and the Tyne Tunnels operator is helping to send them on their way.
TT2 Limited has donated £600 to Stephenson Memorial Primary School in Howdon to help fund an eight-day visit to China for 15 of its Year 6 pupils.
The children will embark on a trip to Hong Kong this month, before flying on to Shenzhen and meeting up with old friends at Yiqiang Primary School.
The schools have built up a relationship over the past three years and Stephenson pupils previously went to China in 2014. Last year some of the Chinese pupils paid a return visit to Wallsend.
During their trip the North Tyneside youngsters will visit the open-air museum of Chinese culture and take part in an adventure camp.
Tunnel manager Ron Henderson said: “TT2 is delighted to be able to support our local children.
“This trip will be a brilliant experience for all the pupils who are able to go, and we are glad that we can help to make that happen.”
Stephenson Memorial headteacher Emma Overton said: “The school wants to invest in the aspirations of the children of Howdon, and this trip will stay with them for a lifetime.”
The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund supports local charitable and educational programmes.
