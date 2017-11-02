Tunnels operator sets children up for an Oriental adventure

Young North Tyneside pupils are set for the trip of a lifetime, and the Tyne Tunnels operator is helping to send them on their way.

TT2 Limited has donated £600 to Stephenson Memorial Primary School in Howdon to help fund an eight-day visit to China for 15 of its Year 6 pupils.

The children will embark on a trip to Hong Kong this month, before flying on to Shenzhen and meeting up with old friends at Yiqiang Primary School.

The schools have built up a relationship over the past three years and Stephenson pupils previously went to China in 2014. Last year some of the Chinese pupils paid a return visit to Wallsend.

During their trip the North Tyneside youngsters will visit the open-air museum of Chinese culture and take part in an adventure camp.

Tunnel manager Ron Henderson said: “TT2 is delighted to be able to support our local children.

“This trip will be a brilliant experience for all the pupils who are able to go, and we are glad that we can help to make that happen.”

Stephenson Memorial headteacher Emma Overton said: “The school wants to invest in the aspirations of the children of Howdon, and this trip will stay with them for a lifetime.”

The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund supports local charitable and educational programmes.