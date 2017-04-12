Eggs-iting Easter visitors at aquarium

Egg-stra special guests will be on hand at a visitor attraction this Easter.

Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium will be taken over by Pirates and Mermaids from April 14 to 17.

Over the bank holiday children will be able to take part in some swashbuckling activities and mesmerising story telling sessions and even meet a ‘real life’ mermaid.

The twice daily seal show will be hijacked by the pirates and mermaids who will have the seals, waving, dancing and jumping.

Blue Reef’s Mark Sand said: “This Easter we are planning lots of exciting and informative activities to keep everyone entertained over the holiday.

“The pirates and mermaids will be taking over, which promises to be lots of fun.”

All children who come along dressed as a pirate or mermaid will receive £2 off their entry fee.

There are 12 daily activities taking place.

They range from twice-daily seal talks and demonstrations at the aquarium’s outdoor Seal Cove, to close encounters with everything from miniature monkeys, and piranhas in the Amazon Talks and Feeds.

For more information call (0191) 258 1031 or visit www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/tynemouth