Elderly man dies after being injured in accident

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man died in North Shields.

Witnesses are being sought to the incident which saw an 80-year-old man injured but unfortunately died in hospital.

The incident happened at Lynn Road at the junction with the Coast Road beside First Vets and the old Billy Mill roundabout at 10.55am on Monday.

A Peugeot white panel van was reversing from a car park into the road when it is believed there may have been a collision with a pedestrian, the elderly man.

The man fell to the ground and suffered a head injury.

He was taken to the Northumbria hospital at Cramlington for treatment but subsequently died overnight.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and want to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 315 of 03/04/17