Emily lands a place on national squad

An ice skating starlet is making a name for herself after landing a place on a talent pool squad.

Emily Gibson, from Whitley Bay, has been ice skating from a young age and is hoping to follow Matthew Parr and David Richardson, who both became British champions after starting their careers at Whitley Bay Ice Rink.

David, now Emily’s coach, said: “I began working full-time with Emily in February of 2016. I immediately knew that she was a very hard-working athlete, with a clear vision of what she wants to achieve.

“Emily has worked exceptionally hard, not once refusing to carry out any work I have set, despite how gruelling it has been.

“She is an inspiration for the younger skaters in our rink and I am thrilled her dedication has been rewarded with a fantastic result at the National Championships.”

Emily, 16, a student at TyneMet College, finished second at the Oxford open ice skating competition to qualify for the British championships.

During that, she secured the points to Team GB’s Talent Potential Squad, attending an international event in Holland later this year as well as securing her own personal best score.

Emily trains morning and evening, and during her training sessions she practices technique based exercises, endurance and interval training and performs numerous repetitions of set skills in order for her to perfect specific elements to fulfil the criteria at competitions.

David said: “This year will see Emily take on more challenges in the shape of international competition.

“It is fantastic that the North-East have such a role-model representing them, not only on a national scale, but on a global scale now too, and I look forward to what 2017 has to offer Emily!”