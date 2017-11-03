Emma helps to build new homes in Africa

A Tynemouth woman has been helping make a difference thousands of miles away.

Miller Homes North East has been supporting Centrepoint and worldwide development charity Habitat for Humanity to make a difference in the region and beyond.

As part of their fund-raising activity, officer manager and PA Emma Bartle headed to Zambia on the Global Village Trip to build two Habitat Homes for families in need.

Emma made the trip as a deputy team leader using knowledge gained from a week in Malawi last year along with 15 colleagues.

It formed part of a company-wide mission to raise £100,000 for the charity throughout the course of 2016, which was more than doubled as £228,000 was collected overall.

Emma said: “I felt so lucky to be given the chance to take part in the trip last year.

“It had such a lasting impact that I didn’t want my journey with Habitat for Humanity to end there. I completed my team leader training back in February and was offered a place on this summer’s trip to Zambia where I joined 11 others from around the world.

“During the two-week trip, I led a team of six, and although it was a very different experience compared to last year, it was just as rewarding to see the faces of the families we were able to support when they moved into their Habitat Homes.

“I’m pleased we’re able to work with the organisation as a region again this year, as well as helping those a little closer to home through Centrepoint.”

Additional fundraising activity in aid of the two charities so far this year has included a quiz night, two employees taking on and winning Habitat for Humanity’s Hope Challenge in the Peak District, a small team walking the length of Hadrian’s Wall, dress down Fridays once per month and a Charity Golf Day.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, added: “We were overwhelmed by the efforts of our team last year in raising a remarkable total for Habitat for Humanity.

“This year we have a host of activities planned to carry on our fundraising, including Emma’s trip to Zambia which I commend her for.

“In addition we are also supporting Centrepoint – a very worthy cause which makes a huge difference to the lives of many young people across the North East of England.”

For more information on Miller Homes North East call 03300 371 997 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx

For more information on Habitat for Humanity and to donate visit www.habitatforhumanity.org.uk or for more information on Centrepoint and to donate visit www.centrepoint.org.uk