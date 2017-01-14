Emma’s delight at winning Rotary competition

A youngster is celebrating winning a colouring competition over Christmas.

Children waiting to see Santa were encouraged to take part in the Rotary Christmas Tree Colouring Competition.

And after a judging process, Emma Laws, from Whitley Bay, was selected as winner, being given complementary tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Emma said: “I’m so excited about winning as I spent a long time colouring my picture and now I’ve won.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the show with my mum.”

Brian Royce, Rotary chairman, said: “This year’s Christmas Santa collection has been the most successful we have ever had in the many years we have been coming to the mall, and we are particularly grateful that the new owners of Park View Mall, have allowed us to continue to bring Santa to see the children.

“We have had many visitors this year and some excellent entries for the Colouring Competition.

“So, we are delighted to announce that we have raised the sum of £1,790.03, all of which will go to local charities, which we will be announcing soon.”