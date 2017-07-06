Energy group to showcase home of the future

Visitors to the Mouth of the Tyne Festival are being invited to learn more about the home of the future.

Energy group ENGIE will have a stand outside Tynemouth Station to inform visitors about the home of the future and have a chance to win an Amazon Echo or solar powered phone charger.

ENGIE recently launched its home energy business on the back of a long history of supplying energy to UK businesses.

Paul Rawson, CEO of ENGIE’s home energy business, said: “With our headquarters in Leeds and a contact centre in Newcastle, the North East is close to ENGIE’s heart.

“We are looking forward to meeting the Mouth of the Tyne festival goers and explaining what ENGIE can do to help them save money on their energy bills, whilst showing off our vision of the Connected Home and inspiring the people of Tynemouth and Newcastle to ‘switch on’ to the future of energy.”

All visitors to ENGIE’s stand over the weekend will be encouraged to take a selfie and tweet it to @ENGIE_Home_UK or upload it to the ENGIE Home Energy Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning an Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation or a solar powered phone charger.

For more information, please visit home.engie.co.uk or www.mouthofthetynefestival.com