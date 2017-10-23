ENERGY: Stalling on tidal power

Your letters included an enlightened contribution by Lily Brenman about the necessity of the UK to use the almost limitless resource of the seas to produce electricity.

The UK is an island nation with thousands of miles of coastline and bays and estuaries of all sizes.

Many people have pressed for years for the use of this resource in ingenious ways, only to find the government selects other forms of engineering, giving subsidies to wind turbines. Many turbines are foreign-owned.

The writer’s proposals for devices attached to every cliff or jetty have been adopted in more practical forms by enterprises installing small pilot versions, but larger scale projects, such as Swansea Bay, are being held up while the government allows opencast coal sites and ‘fracking’ type projects.

The word ‘inefficient’ describing wind turbines reflects the view that their intermittent performance does not produce electricity when it is actually needed, even having to be stopped when high winds arise, though manufacturers are working on that.

However, if battery development continues at the present rate, it should become possible to store such electricity.

As the tides move in and out twice a day, there is a regular cycle.

The visual impact of wind turbine is in the eye of the beholder, with some of the recent arrivals resented by coastal residents. We need Swansea Bay type projects.

Mr AM Johnson

Cullercoats