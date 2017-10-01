Enterprising efforts earn national praise

A North Tyneside initiative has been recognised for its support for start-ups and achievements in improving business survival rates.

The Made in North Tyneside project, run by North Tyneside Council, was awarded a Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit Award in the Enterprising Britain Awards.

The awards celebrate the work of public-sector organisations that support and encourage entrepreneurialism.

North Tyneside has also been selected to represent Britain at the European Enterprise Promotion Awards, in Estonia later this year.

Judges were impressed by the council’s Business Factory project which provides mentoring and bespoke advice, as well workshops such as those attended by tech start-up VREO Innovation, whose camera interface system was installed on the International Space Station.

They also help develop innovative approaches to driving entrepreneurialism, such as the Business Start App, which has made it quicker and easier for entrepreneurs to access support and information.

Since the launch of the Made in North Tyneside project in 2012, the area has seen an increase of 56 per cent in self-employment and a higher-than-average business survival rate.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, said: “It gives me great pride to see our business team win this prestigious national award for the second year running and it is very well-deserved.

“Their work has supported thousands of local businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions and contribute to the vibrancy of our local economy.

“They are a credit to North Tyneside Council.”