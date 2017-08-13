Entrepreneur Sadie has the solution

The Skye’s the limit for North Shields busiesswoman Sadie Seller. Just a year after setting up her recruitment agency, Skye Solutions, she is expanding into new offices in the Ouseburn Gateway and adding three new members to her team. Sadie, 26, relocated from London to be based in Newcastle and has steadily grown the business.

It specialises in recruitment for a range of services, including office and professional, sales and marketing and legal roles across the UK.

She said: “I realised the fantastic opportunities Newcastle could offer in terms of its growing business sector and decided to take advantage of them. Right from the outset I had a passion to succeed in recruitment and exploit a gap in the market for a really cost-effective recruitment service.”

Originally from a sales background and with over five years of experience in recruitment, Sadie prides herself on providing a quality service, reasonable fees and excellent account management.

Her future goal for her business is to continue to grow and has joined the North East England Chamber of Commerce to support these plans. The new trainee consultants will start work for the company in the autumn and her plans also include expanding her temporary service.

She said: “Setting up Skye Solutions and being successful has taken many long nights, early starts and a lot of demanding work but the pride in saying you work for yourself is one of my key motivators. I have also found support through the Chamber HR advice and networking. It is a really useful way to get professional expertise make new contacts.”

Lynsey Fairless, North East England Chamber of Commerce senior relationship manager, said: “Sadie is a perfect example of a female entrepreneur. She has achieved a tremendous amount in the last year and her potential will undoubtedly see her growth plans flourish as well.”