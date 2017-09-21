Entries open for popular North Tyneside 10k run

Entries are now open for the North Tyneside 10k Road Race – one of the UK’s most scenic.

The event takes place on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, starting at The Parks Sports Centre, in North Shields.

The run takes in the Fish Quay, River Tyne, Tynemouth Priory and Castle and a long stretch of coastline before finishing at St Mary’s Lighthouse, in Whitley Bay.

Runners travel from across the UK to compete in the tough coastal course and, with last year’s race being an early sell-out, those interested are being urged to enter quickly to avoid disappointment.

Organised by North Tyneside Council with support from Start Fitness and Northumbria Spring Water, the 6.2-mile event features chip timing, results by text message, video clips and a goody bag with souvenir T-shirt.

The entry fee for UK Athletics Club members is £17, while non-club runners pay £18.

For information or to enter, visit www.visitnorthtyneside.com